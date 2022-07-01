BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute a substance containing fentanyl, according to courts documents.

Today, July 1, 2022, Eric Dale Mills, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.

According to court documents, during a routine traffic stop on July 26, 2021, law enforcement found more than 50 grams of fentanyl, a small amount of methamphetamine, small bags for packaging and scales in Mills vehicle. Mills admitted that he possessed fentanyl and had intended to distribute it.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.