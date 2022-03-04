BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – James David Morris, Jr., 43, of Beckley, was sentenced today, March 4, 2022 to two years and 11 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and violating parole.

Morris violated his parole that was imposed as a result of his 2018 federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Morris had been out of prison for less than a year and was serving supervised release when he committed the 2021 offense.

According to court documents, Morris admitted to being in possession of a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun found by law enforcement in his home on June 10, 2021. Morris was not legally allowed to have any guns due to two prior convictions for federal firearms offenses. In addition to the 2018 conviction, Morris has a 2013 federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. That conviction involved Morris and an associate pointing firearms at West Virginia State Troopers, and Morris’ associate fired at least one shot at the troopers.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent investigative work of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).