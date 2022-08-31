BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department in currently involved in an ongoing investigation for the theft of a white dual-axle box-trailer that was taken from an area behind Sam’s Club in Beckley.

According to the Beckley Police Department, Friday, August 5th, 2022 was when the theft occurred. The vehicle stolen appears to be a dark-colored, newer-model Ford Ranger or a possible Maverick pickup truck. Police said those who are involved are suspected to be at least one male and one female.

Video Courtesy | Beckley Police Department

If anyone has any information related to the suspects’ identities or the location of the stolen box-trailer, is urged to contact Detective Joseph Stewart at the Beckley Police Department or Crimestopperswv.com.