BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Police Department is searching for two men believed to be involved in a series of theft related incidents in the Beckley area over the past few days.

In a post on their Facebook page, Beckley P.D. asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the two men pictured. According to police, they are believed to have been involved in multiple thefts and breaking and entering incidents in Beckley.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Stewart at 304-256-1720.