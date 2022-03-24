BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local Law enforcement needs the public’s help to try and deter the recent surge in gun violence in the area.

The Beckley Police Department responded to more than a dozen reports of shots fired since the beginning of March, almost all of them in neighborhoods putting the lives of innocent people at risk. More than two hundred total shots were fired into homes across Beckley throughout the month.

According to Chief of Detectives David Allard with Beckley Police, many of these shootings are the cause of two groups shooting and retaliating back and forth.

Firing into each other’s homes, putting innocent people in the crossfire.

“Bullets don’t know targets, once it is fired there is no way to take it back, and we have seen innocent people get in situations like this across the country. We don’t want anyone hit, but we definitely don’t want an innocent person, a child, or someone struck by one of these stray bullets, and it is going to take people coming forward and providing information for us to be able to put an end to it,” said Allard.

As of now, no one was injured because of these shootings but many who live on these streets want something done before someone gets hurt.

Sonya Rogers heard gunshots on her own street, and on a different street only a short drive away, the house next to her daughter was fired at. Rogers said it gets harder and harder to sleep at night.

“I’m just worried about her safety, my grandchild stays here. I’m just worried about this whole street it is getting really bad,” said Rogers.

Allard said the issue with these situations, is often, but not always, the victims themselves are involved in the back and forth, and may not cooperate or help with the investigation. He said because of this they rely heavily on forensic evidence or tips from the public to put an end to these shootings.

They want to ask the public to help identify anyone who may be involved and partnered with the local CrimeStoppers chapter to double the reward for any information on these shootings that leads to an arrest.

“When you have victims who aren’t cooperative it is extremely difficult so we rely on for a lack of better words, the nosey neighbor, the person who is always looking in the neighborhood,” said Allard.

If anyone has any information that could lead to an arrest; what persons or vehicles were involved, anything on the guns or the shots fired, they should call Beckley police, or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.

Whether you leave a tip with city police or CrimeStoppers, you can remain completely anonymous while doing so.