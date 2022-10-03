BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty last week to distribution of almost 30 grams of methamphetamine in the area.

According to information provided by the court, Kamaria J. Mitchell, 33, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to selling more than 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of her home on November 16, 2020. The meth was tested at a DEA Laboratory and confirmed to weigh 27.9 grams and was 98% pure.

Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2023 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to a maximum of 40 years in prison, with four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement of the plea and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, which conducted the investigation of the case.

The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit which is composed of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Beckley Police Department, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.