BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine while carrying a firearm.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner on February 25, 2020, Candice Long, 26, sold an amount of methamphetamine to an informant with a gun in her waistband. On February 28, 2020 officers returned to Candice’s home with a search warrant to obtain the firearm.

Candice Long was sentenced today, June 3, to eight years and four months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.