Bluefield man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a minor, running from deputies

Crime

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A Mercer County man was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a minor and running from law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint, after a sexual abuse investigation was done, deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department attempted to arrest Christopher Hinton, 31, and found footprints in the snow leading away from a trailer. Deputies said they later found him approximately three miles away an hour later using K-9 Unit ‘Buster’.

Hinton was charged with first-degree sexual assault. On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Hinton was arraigned and held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

If convicted, Hinton could potentially face 25 to 100 years in prison.

