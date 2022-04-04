BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A Bluefield man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography April 4, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announced Christopher Paul Knight, 56, of Bluefield, pleaded guilty to possession of pornographic digital media depicting minors. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 18, 2022.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the investigation. This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.