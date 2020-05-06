Bluefield Municipal Court to reopen in late May

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield, WV has announced the resumption of court appearances. Bluefield Municipal Court will reopen on May 27, 2020 with some requirements to provide for the safety of those involved.

Those who are attending court are required to wear a mask. The masks must be brought by those who have hearings and none will be provided. Additionally, only defendants and their attorneys will be allowed in the courtroom. If you are not scheduled for a hearing, you will not be allowed in.

Anyone who is unsure about the date of their appearance can send an email to courtclerk@cityofbluefield.com. Information can also be obtained by calling 304-327-6101 and using OPTION 2. The clerk will advise you what date you need to appear.