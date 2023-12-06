BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A social media post from Bluefield Virginia Police Department reported a person was arrested after leading police on a car chase.

The chase started in another area before entering the Bluefield Virginia Police Department’s jurisdiction. The driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed and continue to run from the police on foot just pass Commerce Drive on 460 East.

Shortly after leaving the car, Bluefield Virginia Police arrested the suspect in a field by the First Community Bank Corporate Center. The suspect is currently in custody and the identity is unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story.