BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 6, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported that a local Fayette County man has been charged with felony sexual offense charges.

Back in June of 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau began an investigation into allegation of sexual abuse against a juvenile. Within the investigation James M. Moore II, 34 of Boomer, has been charged with Sexual Abuse by Parent Guardian or Custodian and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Moore was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.