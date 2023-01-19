BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in.

The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in.

“We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. They stole the cash register through a window they broke open. Police found it totally destroyed in front of the business next door.” Dave McKay, owner of King-Tut Drive In

At this time a description of the suspect(s) is unknown.

