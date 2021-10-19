CAPTURED: Boone County murder suspect in custody

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – UPDATE 1:34 AM: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, Mitchell Hughes was captured just before 1 AM Tuesday morning. Hughes was the subject of a manhunt after a pregnant woman was shot and killed Monday evening in Boone County.

Police say Hughes was in the hospital before booking.

Hughes had been arrested in the past for murder and conspiracy charges back in March of 2017.

A manhunt is underway in Kanawha County for a suspect in a murder of a woman and her unborn baby, in what police believe is a random act of violence.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, 30-year-old Mitchell Hughes, of Racine, is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place around 4 p.m. Monday outside of a home in Comfort.

The victims are 22-year-old Ashley Goad from Comfort and her unborn child. After the murders, officers pursued Hughes into the Hernshaw area of Kanawha County, before losing sight of him. He was last seen in the area of the Kanawha State Forest Shooting Range.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Hughes is believed to have stolen a cruiser belonging to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The cruiser was later recovered in Kanawha State Forest near Davis Creek in Kanawha County.

Deputies in Kanawha County are helping other agencies in the area with searches on foot, using K9 teams and vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says confirming information with other partners in law enforcement has been chaotic unfolding, and the limited cell service in the areas involved.

Hughes should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.