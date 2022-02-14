CORINNE, W.V. (WVNS) – Back on October 19, 2019, West Virginia State Troopers in Wyoming County arrested Nathaniel Keiling on 40 counts of sexual assault.

Today, February 14, 2022, his charges have been dismissed.

Nathaniel Keiling was arrested in 2019, shortly before his father, Francis Keiling. In August, they arrested Francis Keiling on 52 counts of the same crime as Nathaniel. Both Keilings allegedly raped two young girls over the course of several years in Raleigh and Wyoming Counties. The victims told investigators they were assaulted daily for 10 years by both Nathaniel and Francis, including at a Beckley church.

According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Gregory Bishop, after reviewing the case not enough reliable evidence found to continue with the case against Nathaniel.

If new evidence is discovered in the future charges can be brought again, Bishop said.

Nathaniel Keiling has been released from custody, however a permanent restraining order is in place preventing him from having any contact with the victims or their families.

While charges were dropped against Nathaniel Keiling, Francis Keiling is still facing charges.