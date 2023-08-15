CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Johnathan Levi Rider, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of prepubescent child pornography.

According to documents and statements made in court, on November 17, 2022, Rider had videos on his phone showing minors subjected to sexually explicit behavior. Rider admitted to downloading the videos to his phone, and also revealed that one of the videos involved an adult male sexually abusing an underage girl.

Rider faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and he will also need to register as a sex offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9, 2023.

Will Thompson United States Attorney made the announcement and complimented the work of the West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations for the investigation.