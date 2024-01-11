CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man is facing prison after defrauding a disaster relief program out of funds meant for suffering West Virginians.

Public Affairs Officer Lawrence Messina reported Benjamin Cisco, 31, of Charleston, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty for two counts of wire fraud. According to court documents, from March 2020 through September 2022, Cisco defrauded a disaster relief group while employed as the group’s finance and operations manager.

Through his position, Cisco had access to the victim charity’s bank accounts, as well as a crowd-funded account Flipcause. Cisco would transfer money from the bank account debit cards to the Flipcause account, which registered those transactions as donations. Once in the Flipcause account, Cisco would transfer those falsely donated funds to his personal bank account and had reported he had done this process more than 100 times.

Cisco further admitted to defrauding the charity an additional $285,626 in unauthorized travel reimbursements, $67,560 in unauthorized gift card purchases and an estimated $518,101 in loss due to his fraudulent scheme. The total loss is reported at $871,288. According to documents made in court, Cisco is ordered to pay $871,288 in restitution along with his prison sentence.