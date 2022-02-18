CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man involved in a drive-by shooting was sentenced to seven years in prison on a federal firearm charge.

According to law enforcement, Ronald Edward Tinsley, 49, of Charleston, was driving around the west end of Charleston on February 25, 2020, when he was pulled him over for a routine traffic stop. During the stop, Tinsley drove away at a high speed for several blocks until crashing into a building at the 1200 block of 6th Street.

When Tinsley exited the vehicle he kicked a handgun underneath his car. Tinsley was the driver of a vehicle during a drive-by shooting on the night of February 24, 2020, and the gun he kicked away was the weapon used in the shooting.

“My office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to remove the most violent offenders from our communities,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson.

“As the conviction and significant sentence in this case demonstrates, it is through excellent teamwork and the utilization of NIBIN technology that we will accomplish our goal. ATF and the Charleston Police Department are to be commended for bringing this repeat violent offender to justice,” Thompson said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation.