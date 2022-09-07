CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A man was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Joe Butler, 34, of Charleston, on April 8, 2021, was sentenced after aiding and abetting Rance McNeil in the distribution of methamphetamine to an undercover officer at McNeil’s residence in Charleston.

Earlier in 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration decided to conduct several controlled buys, which involved Butler and McNeil. DEA agents executed a search warrant at McNeil’s residence on May 18, 2021, where large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine were seized immediately, along with more than $20,000.

Butler later admitted to working as a runner for McNeil, who himself had been distributing large bulk quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

On March 15, 2022, McNeil was sentenced to 14 years in prison.