Charleston man sentenced to prison for multiple drug crimes in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man was sentenced to prison for multiple drug crimes after a one-day trial.

On April 3, 2021, Deputy Garretson with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department issued two arrest warrants on an apartment in Boomer, West Virginia where he allegedly saw controlled substances. Once a search warrant was obtained, the Sheriff’s Department found meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. sentenced Thomas Banks Jr., to six to 38 years in prison for felony drug crimes. The crimes included possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, possession of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver, and possession of tramadol with intent to deliver.

The investigation was lead by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, with help from the Montgomery Police Department and the Smithers Police Department.