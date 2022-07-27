CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man will face several charges related to a police chase that started in Braxton County and ended in Rock Cave Wednesday morning.

In a press release, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began when Braxton County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a white 2022 Mercedes that had been reported stolen out of Weston in the Sutton McDonald’s parking lot. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but say it headed north on US 19 and a pursuit began.

Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office posted up at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 4 in an attempt to stop the car, the release says, but the vehicle turned and started heading north on Route 4 toward Rock Cave.

Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputies then positioned themselves on Route 4, just south of Rock Cave, with stop sticks. They released the stock sticks as the vehicle approached, puncturing both left tires, the release reads.

The West Virginia State Police then joined Upshur County Sheriff’s Deputies in the pursuit, which continued onto Route 20 South until the driver lost control of the vehicle about one mile south of Rock Cave and hit an oncoming vehicle and the guardrail before stopping, the release said.

The suspect refused to come out on his own, so deputies say one of them deployed a taser.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Christopher Bills of Clarksburg will be charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of stolen goods and fleeing while driving under the influence in connection to the chase.