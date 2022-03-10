BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – A Clarksburg woman is facing multiple charges for separate incidents at Beckley ARH.

According to police, on March 7, 2022 Patrol Officer Redden responded to a call at Beckley ARH about a woman with multiple small bags full of suspected narcotics. When Officer Redden arrived, medical personnel told him that Karen Rollins, a patient who had signed in to the hospital, was found with multiple bags of what appeared to be methamphetamines inside of her pocketbook.

After confirming Rollins was in possession of drugs, Officer Redden told Rollins that he would file a warrant for her arrest. The warrant wasn’t immediately filed due to Rollins being a patient at BARH.

Two days later, on March 9, 2022, Officer Redden returned to Beckley ARH Hospital, where hospital security said that Karen Rollins had attempted to attack employees with her walking cane and threw chairs while waiting to be seen.

Officer Redden had to assist Rollins into his car after she was loud and uncooperative while being taken into custody.

For the incident on March 7, 2022, Karen Rollins was charged with possession of a controlled substance. For the second incident on March 9, 2022, Rollins is charged with the following: