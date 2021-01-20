Convicted sex offender sentenced to jail following sexual assault case

LEWISBRUG, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man will spend at least one year in prison following a sentencing hearing on a case involving sexual assault.

Andrew Bostic was sentenced in front of Judge Robert Richardson Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2020. Bostic was sentenced to one to three years in jail for the felony charge of Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. The charge stems from an incident back in May of 2018. Bostic is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Bostic is already in jail for a separate conviction. Judge Richardson also sentenced Bostic to 35 years of extended supervised release.