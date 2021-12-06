Cool Ridge woman facing child neglect charge in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Cool Ridge, WV is facing multiple charges after police responded to an “unconscious person” call in Beckley.

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, officers with the Beckley Police Department responded to a call of someone being unconscious in their car in the parking lot shared by Lowe’s and Sam’s Club. Once on scene, officers found two women who appeared to be passed out in the car with keys in the ignition. A young child was found sitting in the backseat.

Once more officers arrived on scene, they were able to get the driver, Mary Goff, of Cool Ridge, out of the car to perform a series of field sobriety tests. Police said while exiting the vehicle, Goff had trouble gaining balance. After failing multiple sobriety tests, Goff was placed in arrest for driving under the influence. It is also noted that Goff refused to take any further tests, including a blood test.

During a search of Goff’s car, police found two individually packaged bags of heroin, both belonging to Goff. According to police, Goff also admitted to using heroin earlier in the day. Child Protective Services responded and placed the child under temporary custody.

Mary Goff is charged with DUI, child neglect resulting in injury or death, and possession of a controlled substance. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail waiting for her arraignment.