Couple faces drug charges in McDowell County after deputies find different types of drugs in car

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after getting pulled over by McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies on January 27, 2021.

According to Sheriff James “Boomer” Muncy, the couple was pulled over on Route 52 in McDowell County. During the traffic stop, deputies found multiple types of drugs in the car.

Ann Crissy Virola, of Gibsonville, NC, was arrested and charged with Possession w/intent to Deliver a Schedule I controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession w/intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (Crack), Possession w/intent to deliver schedule II controlled substance (Meth), Possession w/intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone), Possession w/intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled Substance (gabapentin), Felony Conspiracy.

Clifford Rose, of Northfork, WV, was arrested and charged with No Seatbelt, Defective Equipment, Improper Registration, No insurance, Driving Suspended, Possession w/intent to Deliver a Schedule I controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with intent to deliver a schedule V controlled substance (gabapentin) Possession w/intent to Deliver a Schedule III controlled Substance (Suboxone), Possession w/intent to Deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (Meth), Possession w/intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (Crack), Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, Felony Conspiracy.

Both Virola and Rose were arraigned before Magistrate Judge Richard Van Dyke. Virola’s bond was set at $105,000, while Rose’s bond was set at $113,000.

Virola and Rose have not made bail and are currently awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.