Crews on scene of fire at Judy’s in Beaver

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on scene of a fire at the Judy’s along Rt. 19 in Beaver.

According to Beaver Volunteer Firefighter Will Davis, there was an explosion and partial collapse at Judy’s. The cause of the explosion is believed to be a gas leak.

Davis said there are no injuries.

Jan Care, the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department are on scene.

Davis said Ritter Dr. is shut down. Deputies and State Police are detouring traffic. He added the Sheetz and the building containing the Post Office are closed at this time.

