BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Crime Stoppers of West Virginia is now offering a reward for a 2020 murder previously thought to be the result of a structure fire.

The original crime happened on December 14, 2020, at 144 Brittnae Lane in Beckley. While responding to a structure fire, firefighters discovered the homeowner Richard Rice Jr. dead inside the home.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Mr. Rice Jr. was a victim of a homicide nearly an entire year later, in November of 2021.

A combined reward of $10,000 with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers of West Virginia or contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300.