BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man was sentenced to life in prison for murder today, February 23, 2022.

After a slight delay in the sentencing, Davide Hudson was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of Amber Meadows at the Travelodge in Beckley. He received a life sentence for all three counts of kidnapping, and one count of murder.

He was also sentenced to a minimum of three years for commission to commit a felony with use of a firearm, and one to five years for conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

On February 2, 2022, Davide Hudson was found guilty by a jury of his peers after they deliberated for three hours. A guilty verdict was handed down for three counts of kidnapping, first degree murder, use of a firearm and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Hudson must serve consecutive sentences for all six charges.