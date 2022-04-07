BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A suspect remains on the loose and an arrest was made after a shooting took place in Raleigh County on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 117 Port Lane in the Maple Fork road area of Raleigh County. The victim was treated for their injuries at Raleigh General Hospital while an investigation was done.

During the investigation, deputies found arrested person in the home for being a convicted felon in possession with a firearm. While this person was arrested, deputies said they are still trying to find the main suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 255-9300.