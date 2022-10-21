CAROLINA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County.

It happened on Friday, Sept. 9, and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint that they believe 33-year-old John Wolfe “did plan and initiate the shooting death of Henry Silver.”

John Wolfe

During the investigation, deputies determined that the victim “was engaging in a hidden relationship with Wolfe’s significant other,” and that Wolfe had learned of the relationship, deputies said.

Prior to the incident, Wolfe “had a meeting” … “with at least five other individuals where a statement indicates that Henry Silver was discussed,” and that “five of the people present at the meeting were wearing Pagan’s Motorcycle Club cuts upon arriving,” according to the complaint.

Sometime after, Silver “arrives at the apartment of Wolfe’s significant other not knowing that Wolfe was present,” and during that time “a verbal confrontation occurs and Silver goes to the parking lot,” deputies said.

During the altercation, Silver “return[ed] to the apartment at least two other times to exchange words with Wolfe,” and Wolfe made “a phone call to another member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club,” according to the complaint.

Two men then came to the apartment and “Wolfe identifie[d] Silver to them,” at which point “one male dons a ski mask, leaves the apartment, shoots Silver and flees the scene with the men who arrived with him”; Wolfe is also seen leaving “prior to law enforcement arriving,” deputies said.

Wolfe has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $500,012 bond.