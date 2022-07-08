BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty yesterday, July 7, 2022 to the distribution of fentanyl in WV.

Eugene E. Williams, 45, who also goes by the alias “Bo,” has admitted, according to court documents and statements that he sold what he now knows was a quantity of fentanyl to an undercover officer near Mount Hope in Raleigh County on March 4, 2021.

He then admitted that a week later on March 11, 2021, that he sold another quantity of fentanyl to the same undercover officer.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15, 2022, and potentially faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.