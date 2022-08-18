COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – Devon Pratt, of Cool Ridge, WV, was given the maximum sentence allowable by law of 40 years for the Second Degree Murder of Ronnie ‘Trey’ Barker III on Christmas Morning in 2020.

On December 25, 2020, Devon Pratt shot and killed Trey Barker as he was leaving Pratt’s home. After the investigation of the December 25 shooting, it was determined that Devon Pratt shot Ronnie Lee Barker who was unarmed and posed no threat to Pratt at the time.

