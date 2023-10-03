RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Bhagavan Antle, also known as “Doc Antle” from the Netflix series “Tiger King”, was recently sentenced in Frederick County, Virginia.

“Today concludes a multi-year investigation and prosecution by my office. In Virginia, we uphold the rule of law without exception, whether dealing with violent repeat offenders, big pharma, fraudsters and scammers, or wildlife traffickers. This case sends a clear message that bad actors will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Antle illegally purchased endangered lion cubs in Frederick County for display at his zoo in South Carolina. In June 2023, he was convicted of two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

He was sentenced to two years with suspension time for each charge. He must pay a fee of $2500 for each charge as well.

For five years, Antle is banned from working, owning, possessing, brokering, buying, selling, trading, transferring, bartering or donating exotic animals in the state of Virginia.