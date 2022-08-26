UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.

In a press release, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said 15 people were arrested on Thursday by the Mountain Lake Drug Task Force and are facing a total of 40 charges. Two illegally-owned guns were seized, 1,830 stamps containing heroin/fentanyl stamps, 10 grams of methamphetamine, about three-quarters of a pound of illegally-obtained ginseng and $6,516.

The arrests came after multiple officers executed search warrants and arrested warrants throughout Upshur County, according to the release.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said the street value of the drugs it seized was approximately $36,600. 12 News called Coffman Metals, which said that based on 2021 prices, the ginseng would have been worth somewhere between $500 and $600.

2022’s ginseng season hasn’t started yet. Permits will go on sale starting on Monday, Aug. 29. Click here for more information about how to get one.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said the departments within the Mountain Lake Drug Task Force are still conducting their investigations, which will result in more drug arrests.