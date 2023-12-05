DUNLOW, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Dunlow area of Wayne County was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder after a shooting.

According to a West Virginia State Police press release, Troopers were called to investigate a shooting in the Blue Moon Hollow area of Wayne County. Once on scene, Troopers found Jason Perry dead from a gunshot wound.

Through further investigating, Troopers were able to determine the suspect was Chester Mollett, 64, of Dunlow. A WV Special Response Team was formed and arrested Mollett without further incident.

Mollett was charged with one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The investigation remains active as investigators said additional arrests could be made.

