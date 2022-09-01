GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people.

According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near her home just outside of Rupert city limits. Trooper Gilkeson said the dog’s apparent owners, James Highlander, Travis Highlander, and Tanya Johnson proceeded to go to the elderly woman’s home where they attacked her.

She was taken immediately to CAMC to be treated for “serious injuries” she received during the attack.

According to State Police, all three suspects, James Highlander, Travis Highlander, and Tanya Davis were arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding. They were booked into Southern Regional Jail at 2:20 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

According to Greenbrier County Magistrate, they are scheduled to be arraigned later today.

