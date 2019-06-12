Elderly woman recovering in hospital after beaten, stabbed

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - An 80-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after she was allegedly stabbed and beaten by her son.

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies said a 911 hang-up call was received Tuesday, June 11, by the Fayette County 911 Center from a home on Summerlee Road in Oak Hill. Responding deputies said a woman was privately taken to Plateau Medical Center by her son, Roland Nelson Massey, for stabbing wounds. Massey was immediately detained and questioned. After further investigation, deputies said Massey stabbed and badly beat his 80-year-old mother.

The victim was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. Deputies are reportedly still processing the scene and conducting interviews.

