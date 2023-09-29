FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In September 2022, 59News published a story about Keith D. Adams, who was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of two Oak Hill police officers during a traffic stop.

His state charges in Fayette County have since been dismissed. However, he will still face felony drug charges in federal court.

According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, after working with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, it was decided that his local charges in Fayette County be dropped. This decision was made because he is reportedly facing more severe penalties under federal jurisdiction.

Also, evidence recovered at the scene that was needed for both state and federal prosecutions made it difficult to hold trials at the same time. Thus, the charges in Fayette County were dismissed and the case was fully given to the US Attorney’s Office.

Adams was indicted in federal court for felony possession of meth and fentanyl on September 7, 2023. While the attempted murder charge was dropped, the court will still take the alleged murder attempt into consideration if he is indeed convicted in federal court.

Through a complete investigation which included witness statements; videos and photographs taken at the scene; the officer’s medical records; and, lab reports regarding the analysis of the suspected drugs, it was determined that the evidence supported the charges brought against Keith Adams.

The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also noted the misrepresentation and falsehoods portrayed in a YouTube video regarding the case.

