RUSSELLVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a burglary suspect in the Russellville area of Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies received a report of a burglary that had taken place on Wilderness Highway in the Russellville area. Once on scene, deputies watched security footage which showed a Gray SUV-type vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Armada, drive by the burglarized home and park nearby.

The footage reportedly then showed a man dressed in a blue sweatshirt, jeans and a face covering walk up to the house. It was at this point that the security cameras caught the man allegedly breaking into the home.

Cameras also showed the man leaving the house and driving away. Multiple items were reportedly stolen from the home.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity or location of the burglary suspect is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP or through their P3 Tips App.

