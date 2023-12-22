SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — Deputies are urgently asking the public’s help after a burglary in the Scarbro area.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on the evening of December 21, 2023 deputies responded to a burglary. When deputies arrived to the scene, they were told that a home, three separate garages, and three gun safes within the home had been broken into.

Thousands of dollars in property was allegedly stolen from the home, including a 1981 red Corvette.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department urges anyone sees the vehicle or who has any information to immediately contact them at 304-574-3590. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation.