BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — A Boomer couple is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, On March 6th, 2023, deputies were called to a home in Boomer after a relative found two children alone in a home. The relative heard the children had been left alone in the home the previous night and the entirety of the day.

Deputies found the home to be in terrible, unlivable conditions. When speaking to the oldest of the children, they said the parents had left them to go out of state to purchase narcotics. The children were then taken by CPS.

On March 24, 2023, the parents were located by Beckley PD and arrested. Curtis Nichols, 36, and Haley Nichols, 27, of Boomer, are both charged with two counts each of the felony offense of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Injury or Death.

Both are in Southern Regional Jail awaiting trial.