MOUNT CARBON, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced a man and woman from Fayette county plead guilty to distribution of cocaine.

Valerie Angel, 58, of Mount Carbon plead guilty to distribution of a quantity of cocaine and Christopher Miller, 61, of Mount Carbon plead guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of cocaine on Monday, June 12, 2023. According to court documents and statements made in court, Angel admitted to selling three packages each containing 3.5 grams of cocaine to a undercover buyer at the Mount Carbon house she shared with Miller on July 11, 2019.

Angel and Miller further admitted to selling cocaine to the undercover buyer on 10 other occasions between July 15, 2019, and October 24, 2019, at their home. Angel or Miller arranged each of these transactions over the telephone with the undercover buyer, and shared the responsibilities and benefits of distributing the cocaine.

Angel and Miler are scheduled to be sentenced on September 6, 2023, and each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine. Mugshots for Angel and Miller are unavailable at this time.