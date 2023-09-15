SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A man from Fayette County is facing multiple charges stemming from a fraud investigation in April 2023.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a fraud investigation was initiated by the Summers County Sheriff’s Office into a victim’s finances who had originally lived in Fayette County. The Summers County Sheriff was a conservator of the victim who was reportedly deemed incompetent in January 2022.

Multiple oddities in the victim’s finances were noticed, which kicked off the investigation.

Through further investigation, it was learned that “hundreds of transactions” were made from the victim’s account to his son, identified as Zachary W. Maddy, 41, of Scarbro. Maddy was allegedly sending money into his own CashApp account from the time the victim was deemed incompetent to the time of the investigation.

The victim is reportedly now hundreds of dollars in debt.

Zachary Maddy was arrested and charged with two counts of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person, one count of Uttering, and 21 counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device. He was given a $200,000 bond at his araignment.

Anyone with any additional information on the incident is asked ot contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of WV at (304) 255-STOP.