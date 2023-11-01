VICTOR, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Chief Deputy Shannon Morris, On September 28, 2023, deputies were told about a man who was hit by a car on Saturday Road in Victor. The man was then taken to the hospital. Detectives figured out the two men involved had been fighting over the phone.

Later it was found out one man allegedly traveled to the other man’s house to hit him with his car where he suffered injuries.

Jason Crist, 50, of Victor, is charged with the felony offenses of Attempting to Commit a Felony and Malicious Assault. He posted a $75,000 bond. Crist will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation.