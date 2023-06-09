FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Charles Haggerty, 46, who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor now has another victim who came forward.

In January 2023, a trial began in Fayette County against Haggerty for the sexual abuse of a minor. However, after the trial had ended with his plea, another victim came forward reporting sexual abuse.

Haggerty is now being charged with four counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, four counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, and four counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent Guardian/Custodian, all of which are felonies.