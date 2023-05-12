KIMBERLY, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing felony charges after leading officers on a multi-county pursuit.

According to Chief Deputy Rodney Perdue II with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, George E Legg, 58 of Kimberly, was charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference and Driving While License Revoked for DUI.

Around 8a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, Deputies patrolling in the Montgomery area performed a routine traffic stop on a driver not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, Legg, sped off instead of pulling over for the officers, causing them to follow Legg for 17 miles ending on U.S. Route 60 near Belle, WV.

It was also determined that Legg had three other outstanding warrants through various jurisdictions.

Legg was transported to South Central Regional Jail to await court proceedings.