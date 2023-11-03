HICO, WV (WVNS) — A 63-year-old man is facing felony gun charges in Fayette County.

On November 3, 2023, Central Regional West Virginia Drug Task Force members and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant for a house on Arrowwood Creek Road in Hico, West Virginia in relation to an ongoing investigation.

During the search multiple guns were found in the house, and further investigation revealed that the owner and primary resident of the house was a convicted felon.