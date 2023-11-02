BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man entered a guilty plea during a federal drug hearing on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

34-year-old Harland Lee Todd, of Mount Hope, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

According to court statements and documents, on June 2, 2022, law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant at Todd’s house and seized 163 grams of cocaine, a pistol, a rifle, a shotgun, 16 ammunition magazines, 634 rounds of ammunition, and $2,468. Todd admitted to possessing the cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Todd’s sentencing is scheduled for February 22, 2024, and he faces up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Will Thompson, who praised the Central West Virginia Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work on the investigation.