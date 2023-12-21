OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was sentenced for a drug conspiracy.

45-year-old James K. Chapman, of Mt. Carbon, was sentenced on November 13, 2023 to a ten year determinate sentence for the felony offense of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

Chapman plead guilty on September 1, 2023 and will need to serve two and a half years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. Chapman’s sentence was ordered to run consecutive to his prison sentence from a different case in Fayette County.

An Oak Hill Police Officer held a traffic stop of a car on November 21, 2022 on Route 19 during a routine patrol where the car reportedly smelled of marijuana. After the driver allowed a search of the car, the officer found suspected methamphetamine and heroin inside the car. Laboratory testing revealed that 104 grams of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of fentanyl were seized by the officers.

The Oak Hill Police Department investigated the crime, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy McLaughlin prosecuted the case.