FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was sentenced to prison for the felony crime of destruction of property.

Philip F. Endicott, of Mt. Hope, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing to one to ten years in prison for the felony crime of destruction of property. Endicott pleaded guilty to the crime on April 18, 2023.

On May 28, 2021, a West Virginia State Trooper apprehended Endicott in Pax, WV after noting the white Chevrolet truck he was driving was reported stolen. The truck was found to have damage totaling more than $9,000 including the removal of the catalytic converter.

Philip Endicott must serve a minimum of one year in prison prior to being eligible for parole.